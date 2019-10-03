EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville faculty, staff and invited students engaged in inspiring discussions surrounding the possibilities of global health research, teaching, and service project collaborations during a Global Health Speaker Event and Reception held Wednesday, Oct. 2 on campus.

Michelle Cathorall, DrPH, assistant professor and public health graduate program director, and Kathleen Vongsathorn, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Historical Studies, organized the event that brought in accomplished speakers to share their ideas and experiences.

Featured speakers included Dr. Suzanne Maman, professor and co-leader of the MPH in Global Health at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Yolana Pringle, senior lecturer in the Department of Humanities at Roehampton University in England, and Rhonda BeLue, co-director of the Institute for Global Health and Well Being at Saint Louis University.

“This event brought together campus community members who share an interest in global health research, travel study or service programs,” said Cathorall. “Our goal was to inspire faculty and staff to consider the potential of developing a network of colleagues around a shared interest. New collaborations could benefit students via the offering of new global health opportunities.”

The event was made possible by an Emeriti Faculty Association Award. The Association’s awards program supports projects that strengthen the academic quality of programs and enhance the University’s reputation.

“Due to its advantageous location, SIUE is well-positioned to foster interdisciplinary and inter-university research on global health issues,” said Paul Rose, PhD, associate dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “SIUE also arranges health-focused studies abroad for students. This speaker event and reception successfully drew together many professors interested in global health, and encouraged fruitful brainstorming about future projects.”

