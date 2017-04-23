SEE GLOBAL BREW EARTH DAY VIDEO BELOW

EDWARDSVILLE - The Global Brew Earth Day Festival at Edwardsville City Park brought in a large crowd and a a spotlight to the day with entertainment.

All proceeds from the festival benefited the Better Place to Play foundation.

Sarah Rybicki, one of managers of Illinois Global Brew locations, said the spring Earth Day Festival is something her company does each year in Edwardsville.

“We have seen the impact that these kind of events have on the community and we are using it as a platform to help promote Earth Day and sustainability and emphasize our local breweries," she said.

Global Brew, Urban Chestnut, New Belgium and Oscar Blues were breweries featured at the event. All put forth a lot of effort for sustainability and green brewing, Rybicki said.

Ryan High, one of the Global Brew in Edwardsville owners, said: “This is our biggest event of the year. We feature several of our favorite breweries throughout the day and we have some special release products from them and our customers get to try some new beers and enjoy the ones they have had.

“We wanted to tie in some of the sustainability highlights from some of the breweries. Sustainability in the craft beer industry is a hot topic. We make sure internally we have a recycling program to reduce waste as much as we can. We are featuring some aluminum cans today.”

The bands featured Saturday at City Park were Charlotte Street, The Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojos and The One Drops.