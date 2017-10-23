EDWARDSVILLE - Tons of people gathered at Township Park Saturday afternoon for the Global Brew Beer and Chili Festival.

“This is our second Beer and Chili Festival,” Ryan High, owner of Global Brew, said. “We’re offering about 30 different craft beers today. We have some local restaurants on site that have all prepared a chili. There's a fund raiser for the Edwardsville Township, they're selling the chili cards for everyone to vote on their favorite chili.”

222 Artisan Bakery, Annies Frozen Custard, Culver’s Restaurant and more all took part in the chili contest to help benefit Mission Preservation, helping to restore the A-7 plane at the park.

“We’re helping the campaign to restore the airplane here at the park, they’re almost done,” High said. “It’s the home stretch right here. It’ll be good to see it back up.”

In addition the chili and beer festivities the event included live music, plenty of activities for kids and great chance to get a close look at the restoration being do the A-7.

“It’s been going really well,” High said. “People are filing in like crazy. It’s a beautiful day for it.”

