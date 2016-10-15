EDWARDSVILLE - Thousands headed out to Edwardsville Township Community Park Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Global Brew Beer & Chili Festival.

Lasting until 8 p.m., the festival featured over 25 different craft beers from around the world, food from several different area restaurants. There was something for everyone at the festival, including activities for the young and plenty or the young-at-heart including corn hole, live music, and of course beer and wine tasting.

All funds raised at the event will go to support Mission Preservation. The group aims to raise money to restore Township Community Park's beloved A-7 naval aircraft monument and its surrounding landscaping.

Ryan High, owner of Global Brew in Edwardsville, is excited for the partnership between the Edwardsville Township and his business and hopes that the festival will rake in some funds for the great cause.

"We anticipated 3,000 or 4,000 people here today," High said. "The setting is perfect for it. We love to be able to give back when we can. As residence here, anytime we can do something to help out, we enjoy it."

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles was incredibly excited for the event, as the park has recently added several new features to accommodate festivals like this.

"This is one of my highest priorities since becoming Edwardsville Township Supervisor," Miles said. "We installed an all-season restroom provided by solar energy and that eliminated the need for having port-a-potties in the park in the wintertime. The area that we're on right now is considered the commons area. This could be the beginning of having several different festivals at the park. We went ahead and also had a festival box installed with numerous electrical connections."

Raffle items were also on display for guests to put in their chances to win at the event information booth. Parking was limited at the park, but shuttles from Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran High School ran every fifteen minutes.

