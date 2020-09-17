EDWARDSVILLE – The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce announced today that the annual Halloween Parade, a tradition in the City of Edwardsville of 100 years, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon President & Chief Executive Officer Desiree Bennyhoff, IOM, ACE, said the following: "The Edwardsville Halloween Parade spans a century attracting up to 20,000 attendees including those on the floats, bands walkers and parade watchers. It is that popularity that makes it a health concern this year for the community. Therefore, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the City of Edwardsville, has decided to cancel the 2020 Halloween Parade due to COVID-19."

Edwardsville, has decided to postpone the 2020 Halloween Parade until 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I am optimistic that this annual tradition will continue in 2021, provided participants and spectators have a safe environment from which to enjoy the parade," Bennyhoff said. "We respect the significant investment of time and funds from all involved and will do everything in our power, weather permitting, to ensure next year’s Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween parade occurs on Sunday, October 31, 2021."

Bennyhoff emphasized during the COVID-19 Pandemic times, it is the upmost priority for all parties involved to make hard decisions like one announced today. Madison County presently has 5,088 COVID-19 total cases and 126 lives have been lost during the pandemic.

"The always popular and well-attended event would have a high probability of leading to more positive COVID-19 cases," Bennyhoff said. "Large gatherings for special events are also not being allowed at this time in the state of Illinois. The decision is being announced early out of respect to the 100-plus community organizations and businesses that put significant money and work hours into the design and construction of their floats."

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, the Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is southern Madison County’s largest business association. The Chamber represents more than 500 businesses. The chamber advocates for the interest of business, promotes the local economy, and provides networking and educational resources for its members. Find more information on the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at www.edglenchamber.com.



More like this: