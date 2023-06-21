Glen Carbon's Ryan Hicks Earns President's Honor Roll Status At Sam Houston State
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Glen Carbon's Ryan Hicks is listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Those on the 2023 Spring President's List are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.