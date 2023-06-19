Glen Carbon's Machetto Named To Dean's List At University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The following individual from Glen Carbon - Troy Marchetto - has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Marchetto is a Letters & Science Undergrad. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending