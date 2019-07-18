PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse. The ceremonies included the awarding of master's degrees.

Glen Carbon's Jeremiah Pickett received a master of science, project management degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Article continues after sponsor message

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.

For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.

More like this: