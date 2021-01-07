ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jaylen Lewis, a resident of Glen Carbon, was among nearly 300 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Fall Semester ending this past December.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. The Rochester Community and Technical College Dean's List can be viewed by going to: https://www.rctc.edu/about/deans-list/.

Congratulations to all who made the Dean's List!

About Rochester Community and Technical College

Rochester Community and Technical College is Minnesota's oldest and one of the nation's oldest, original community colleges. The 518-acre College campus has award-winning faculty and staff; state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and shops; and an advanced technology infrastructure supporting more than 70 technical and transfer programs.

Rochester Community and Technical College serves approximately 8,300 students in credit-based courses and 3,000 students in non-credit courses. Students have an opportunity to participate in a variety of student life programs including varsity sports, music, theatre, student government, and student clubs. Rochester is Minnesota's third-largest city and home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic and IBM. Rochester has much to offer...the community was listed in Atlantic Monthly as No. 1 by Richard Florida in his list of 20 metros with the fastest growing jobs, with projected job growth of 12-plus percent; Best Places for Business and Career; Top 10 Places to Grow Up, and Best Cities of Job-Seeking Retirees!

