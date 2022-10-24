GLEN CARBON - For 10 years, the Garde family in Glen Carbon has had fantastic Halloween displays. Jeff Garde said the family has another remarkable showcase this October. He invites people in the area to view the house at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield Subdivision.

The Garde home is located near Father McGivney High School for those who want a landmark.

"Each year, we invite all families as we give out candy the night of the 30th," Garde said. "We have the candy giveaway the night before Halloween and it drew more than 300 visitors last year."

Last year, Garde said they had a very popular Creepy Clown display, but this year he said: "We are doing a Spider Infestation with spiders that are over 7 feet long."

He joked that their basement is getting full with the headless horses, witches, and the Creepy Clown displays.

"We basically ask people what their biggest fears are and what they are scared of and the majority this year said spiders," he said. "So we found two 7-foot spiders and one is on the ground and the other on the roof. We also have three 4-foot spiders around our front yard with skeletons. We rested the Creepy Clowns this year, but will bring them back."

Jeff's family assists him with the project each year. His kids are now 14, 18, and 21, so he said they are a huge help and it is easier each time to construct the displays.

"They come over to set everything up and then help pack them up in the basement," he said. "It takes days to put it up and take it down."

If you have a holiday display you would like to have written about e-mail news@riverbender.com. Send clear photos of the display and information about it, along with contact information, name, phone number, etc.

