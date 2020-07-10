AIRFIELD, CT. - Glen Carbon's Emily Lombardi has been named on the Fairfield University Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2020 semester.

In order to be placed on the Dean's List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

