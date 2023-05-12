GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Sergeant Steven Deist recently completed AOC 149 at the University of Louisville.

Deist is now the sixth Glen Carbon graduate of this elite police management program, which includes Chief Link, Lt. Ned Miller, Det. Sgt. Greg Boyer, Sgt. Jeff Blind, and Sgt. Justin Click.

The Administrative Officers Course (AOC) is an advanced educational and training institute whose mission is to enhance the professional development of law enforcement officers.

