DE PERE, Wis. (May 16, 2023) - Green Bay Packers President & CEO, Mark Murphy was the commencement speaker at St. Norbert College on Sunday, May 14, in the Mulva Family Fitness & Sports Center on the De Pere, Wis. campus. In addition to giving the commencement address, Murphy was given an honorary doctorate. Baccalaureate Mass took place on Saturday, May 13, at the same location.

Glen Carbon native Christopher McCartney was a graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree for the spring class.

Murphy, possessor of extensive experience in professional football and sports administration, is in his 16th year as the Packers' President and CEO. Under Mark's guidance, the organization continues to rank as one of the NFL's premier franchises, with highly successful operations both on and off the field.

"One of the main reasons we wanted to honor Mark is because of his lifelong commitment to higher education," said St. Norbert College interim president Thomas Kunkel. "He believes in education, he has himself been educated at some of the best institutions of higher learning in the nation, and he and the Packers have strongly supported the educational institutions of Wisconsin, including St. Norbert College. We thank him for his support, and we salute him for his passionate and lifelong commitment to learning," Kunkel added.

There were 419 students in the 2023 graduating class, including 402 candidates for baccalaureate degrees and 17 candidates for master's degrees.

The student speaker at commencement was graduating senior Andrea Fuentes of Chicago. The national anthem was sung by graduating senior Andrea Waschbisch of Oconto Falls, Wis.; graduating senior Emily Martin of Milwaukee, served as honor conductor.

