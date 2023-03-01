GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board passed several items at their meeting on Feb. 28, including three items on the agenda regarding the 2023 Glen Carbon Homecoming this summer, one item regarding striping and equipment for Glen Carbon police cars, and more.

The first of three Homecoming-related agenda items was the approval of a Performance Contract with rock music band Well Hungarians for the Homecoming event on Saturday, June 17 in the amount of $4,500. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the band had performed for them in the past and recommended approval, which the Village Board granted unanimously.

The Village Board also approved a contract with Fountain City Amusements for Carnival Services for Homecoming 2023. Bowden added that the village worked hard to find a provider for a carnival that was different from last year, and that there will be more amusements this year “geared toward the teenagers.”

The final Homecoming-related item on the agenda was the approval of an agreement with Republic Services for “Johnny on the Spot Services” for Homecoming 2023 in the amount of $2,552.24. The Village Board voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also approved by the Village Board was a Letter of Understanding between the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Village of Glen Carbon regarding State Route 157 Improvements, including resurfacing from University Drive just north of 270 going further into Edwardsville, installation of bus pads, and other miscellaneous work. An expected timeframe has not yet been established.

The Village Board also voted to approve vehicle striping and equipment installation for two Glen Carbon Police Department squad cars. Glen Cabon Police Chief Todd Link said there is $150,000 in the Capital Improvements Project budget for the two vehicles, and the striping and equipment costs would still be under that budget. This request would fully outfit the two vehicles at a total cost of $40,600.

Also approved by the Village Board was a Professional Service Agreement with H3 Studio, Inc. to facilitate Comprehensive Planning. Representatives from H3 Studio, a St. Louis-based design firm, were at the meeting and presented their four-phase plan to update the Glen Carbon Comprehensive Plan. The timeframe for completion is about 12 months. The current Glen Carbon Comprehensive Plan can be viewed on the Village of Glen Carbon website.

A full recording of the Feb. 28 meeting can be watched below or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page:

More like this: