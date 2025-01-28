Glen Carbon Student Among Sam Houston State University Fall 2024 Graduates
Emily Schulze Binetti - Sam Houston State University
January 28, 2025 9:52 AM
Listen to the story
GLEN CARBON - The following area student received degrees during the 2024 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
- Glen Carbon, IL
- Ryan Hicks, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.