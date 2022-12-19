GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department/Glen Carbon Police Association's Annual Community Christmas Program was once again a big success thanks to generous donations.

"Each year, through financial contributors, the Glen Carbon Police Association provides Christmas Gifts for several struggling families within our community," the Glen Carbon Police said. "This began as Project Candy Cane in 2017, but with the unprecedented stress of 2020, we knew the need would be much greater and we would need a creative way to meet those needs.

"We reached out to Lowe’s in Glen Carbon, who provided our 12-foot LED pre-lit tree, which is displayed in our lobby allowing members of the community to leave unwrapped gifts and household needs. The tree has now become the beacon of our Community Christmas."

This year, Community Christmas partnered with the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District at their annual Fill-The-Truck event at Glen Carbon Walmart.

"We were overwhelmed!," the Glen Carbon Police said. "Not only did we fill the truck several times, but we also received hundred in cash donations. Additionally, we received donations from local businesses like Allison’s Shoes, Maurice’s, Glen Carbon Walmart, and Sam’s."

The Glen Carbon Police Community Christmas program is funded entirely by the generosity of the community, but it is driven and organized by the members of the Police Association and their families.

"This year, Megan Blind, wife of Sgt. Jeffrey Blind, resumed her role as the Head Elf, organizing more than $5,000 worth of donated toys, and making another $2,000 in purchases to fulfill the needs of fourteen families and a total of 30 children," Glen Carbon Police said. "This massive undertaking of sorting and making sure the needs and wants of each child are met is all done on volunteer time.

"The Glen Carbon Police Association would like to express our deepest gratitude to Megan for her contribution, and our heartfelt thanks to our entire community that has shown year after year, if we all give a little, no one goes without. Happy Holidays from the Glen Carbon Police Department!"

