GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link led a presentation at the Tuesday night Village Board meeting to honor some true heroes - a dedicated telecommunicator, two police officers, and a Glen Carbon paramedic and firefighter for their effort in a successful life-saving efforts of a newborn baby, Rhett.

Honored on Tuesday night were Glen Carbon Police Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz, Sergeant Jeff Blind, Officer Zac Walters, Paramedic Phil Bassett and Firefighter/Paramedic James Schulte.

"The Glen Carbon Police Department awards the Lifesaving Award to members of the police department who perform a lifesaving measure in the line of duty, which through prompt and alert action, results in the saving of a life," the Chief said.

"Thank you, Mayor Marcus and Trustees. Before I begin, I would like to thank Fire Chief Whitaker and all the members of the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District who are here. I would also like to thank all the members of the Glen Carbon Police Department who have come out to support and celebrate their fellow police department members. Finally, I would like to thank the Rocca Family, especially Mrs. Alicia Rocca, Mr. Anthony Rocca, and their baby boy, Rhett Rocca.

Link said the citation for the awardees reads:

"On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at about 3:30 p.m., a 911 call came into Glen Carbon Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz for a woman in active labor. During the entirety of this incident, Overholtz not only had the job of dispatching the necessary first responders to the scene, but she also had to provide instructions to the caller during her labor and until help arrived. Overholtz followed her training and dispatch protocols flawlessly throughout this call.

"Within just a few minutes of the call, Officer Zac Walters arrived on-scene, assessed the situation, and radioed to dispatch that the delivery of the baby was imminent. Almost immediately thereafter, Sergeant Jeff Blind arrived and began to assist Officer Walters and Mr. Anthony Rocca with attending to Mrs. Rocca and their rapidly arriving baby boy. Sergeant Blind and Officer Walters remained as calm as they could, followed their training, and tried to comfort Mrs. Rocca and help her in her delivery. With the help of Mrs. Rocca and also that of Mr. Rocca, Sergeant Blind and Officer Walters ultimately helped in the successful delivery of Baby Rhett. As Baby Rhett was born, Sergeant Blind recognized the fact that the umbilical cord was around Rhett’s neck, and he removed it prior to completing the delivery of Baby Rhett.

"In the few minutes it took for all of this to transpire, our Glen Carbon Fire staff arrived on-scene. Paramedic Phil Bassett walked through the door of the residence and was met with Sergeant Blind and Mr. Rocca, holding Baby Rhett who was successfully delivered just moments earlier. Paramedic Bassett took good care of Baby Rhett. Firefighter James Schulte took good care of Mrs. Rocca. Both Bassett and Schulte assessed and stabilized their patients. They then got them into the ambulance and transported them safely to the hospital for follow-up care."

Link closed by saying: "All of our awardees certainly carried out their duties with dedication, exhibited prompt and alert action, and all contributed to securing the life and safety of Mrs. Rocca and Baby Rhett Rocca. They are all deserving of this Lifesaving Award."

