GLEN CARBON - A Glen Carbon Police sergeant was injured and transported to St. Louis University Hospital early Wednesday morning after an accident. The officer was called to respond to assist Maryville Police with a suspect burglary in progress incident that resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

Lt. Wayne White of the Glen Carbon Police Department, said: "No Glen Carbon units engaged in the pursuit. However, while responding to aid other officers, a 13-year veteran, uniformed Glen Carbon sergeant, had a single-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 159, near its intersection with Highway 270. No other vehicles were involved, nor was any member of the public involved in the traffic crash, which resulted in the deployment of the squad car airbag."

The sergeant was transported to SLU Hospital, where he was examined and subsequently released, Lt. White said.

Any follow-up investigation will be handled by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

