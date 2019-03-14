GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying the two suspects in the above photographs in relation to a number of vehicle burglaries that occurred Tuesday in the village.

Glen Carbon Police Patrol Commander Wayne White said the subjects were observed inside the Walmart store in Glen Carbon shortly after the burglaries occurred where stolen credit cards taken during the burglaries were used fraudulently.

The Glen Carbon Police Department is asking anyone who identifies the subjects or the vehicle in the picture to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226 or 618-288-2610.

