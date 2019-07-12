GLEN CARBON – “The Glen Carbon Police Department made five impaired driving arrests during the recent Fourth of July ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign Lieutenant Wayne White said.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use.

The Glen Carbon Police Department joined forces with more than 160 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the crackdown, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign.

The recent law enforcement effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.

