GLEN CARBON – The Glen Carbon Police Department announced today that it made 89 traffic stops during the Thanksgiving traffic enforcement period.

The number of traffic citations written, and arrests made during the enforcement campaign are listed below. In addition to the traffic enforcement effort, officers also installed car seats in two vehicles during the campaign period.

These are the numbers:

(1) Warrant Arrest

(2) suspended/revoked licenses arrests

(5) uninsured motorists

(4) speeding citations

(4) improper passing of emergency vehicle citations

(18) Distracted Driving Citations

"Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up," Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said. "The enforcement campaign took place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2.

"During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur."

This law enforcement effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.

