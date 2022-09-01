GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police now has a St. Louis suspect charged in a highly difficult armed robbery case. The charges come after an extensive investigation by Detective Ross Tyler and several other law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois has charged Jaylin E. Lewis, a 20-year-old male, of the 1600 block of Rudelle Drive in St. Louis, MO., with three counts of actual or attempted robbery with the use of a firearm under the Hobbs Act (18 U.S.C., 1951).

Glen Carbon Police recalled the incident that started the case as follows:

"At about 6:53 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, Glen Carbon Police responded to an armed robbery reported by 911 phone call and activated panic alarm at the Glen Mart BP Gas Station, # 4 The Game Drive. Arriving on the scene within minutes, Glen Carbon police officers and detectives found the lone armed robber had successfully fled the scene toward Highway 270 in a black Chevrolet passenger car.

"During the ensuing months following the armed robbery, Detective Ross Tyler led the investigation for the Glen Carbon Police Department, and he discovered the Glen Mart armed robbery was connected to several other armed robberies and violent crimes in communities throughout the Metro East. In his investigation, Detective Tyler worked in coordination with detectives from Sauget Police Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, and Cahokia Heights Police Department, as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and deputy marshals from the U.S. Marshals Service."

The Honorable Judge Gilbert C. Sison reviewed and signed the arrest warrants against Jaylin E. Lewis. On March 29, 2022, federal and local law enforcement officers subsequently found and arrested Lewis at a residence on Starshire Drive in North City St. Louis. Lewis is currently being held with no bond at the federal holding facility of the Alton Police Department.

On reviewing this case, Chief Link of Glen Carbon Police Department said, “I am certainly proud of the work done by our officers and detectives, especially that of Detective Tyler. The suspect in this case was brazen and reckless. We are fortunate no one got seriously hurt as a result of his actions.

"The outcome of this case is a great example of all the good that can occur when police agencies cooperate, and I am especially appreciative of the cooperation shown us by the ATF and the U.S. Marshals.”

The Glen Carbon Police Department takes all reports of violent crime and property crime seriously. Anyone with credible information pertaining to this incident or related incidents is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Boyer at the Glen Carbon Police Department by calling 618-288-7226. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the Glen Carbon Police Department Tip Line at 618-381-4470.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

