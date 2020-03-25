GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police shared a post on their Facebook page about a social media rumor that police are stopping people asking why they are out during the shelter-in-place and the department said that is "not true of our officers."

"We will continue to enforce the normal traffic laws within Glen Carbon to preserve public safety," the Glen Carbon Police said in a statement.

"During this time, you will see our officers out in high traffic areas and around local businesses."

