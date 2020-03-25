Glen Carbon Police Discuss Rumor On Social Media About Shelter-in-Place Stops
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police shared a post on their Facebook page about a social media rumor that police are stopping people asking why they are out during the shelter-in-place and the department said that is "not true of our officers."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"We will continue to enforce the normal traffic laws within Glen Carbon to preserve public safety," the Glen Carbon Police said in a statement.
"During this time, you will see our officers out in high traffic areas and around local businesses."
More like this: