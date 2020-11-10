GLEN CARBON – With one of the busiest travel times of the year just around the corner, the Glen Carbon Police Department is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober to ensure that everyone gets to the Thanksgiving table safely.

“On regular days and holidays alike, law enforcement too often see the results of driving impaired and not wearing a seat belt,” said Lieutenant Wayne White. “They are both tragic and preventable. Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, please remember to wear your seat belt and make a plan for a sober ride home.”

Throughout the year, many traffic deaths and injuries could be prevented with the click of a seat belt or the choice to designate a sober driver. More than 30 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities in Illinois involve an alcohol-impaired driver, and data shows drug-involved driving is on the rise.

To combat these trends, the Glen Carbon Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to save lives by stepping up enforcement of seat belt and impaired driving laws.

Motorists will see this increase in safety patrols from Nov. 20 over the holiday weekend through the early morning hours of Nov. 30.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

