GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police is already in the spirit of the holidays as shown by its recent Hero’s Fighting Hunger Food Drive.

The food drive was an enormous success and collected several items that can be used during the holidays for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

Colleen Schaller, Glen Carbon Police Department support service supervisor, said, “Traci Dixon was the driving force behind this with her connection with the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. We are very happy to help our community. We like to do things that help the community as a whole.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We get a lot of support from local businesses, we have Project Candy Cane starting shortly, which will provide candy cane visits to all the day cares," Schaller said. "This starts two days before Christmas; we are accepting donations for that. We are a community policing agency, we like our officers to be seen in the community and available all the time. We have a very tight community.”

The Glen Carbon Police also issued this statement: “Thank you to everyone who stopped by and donated. Your generosity is overwhelming. A special thank you to all our officers' families who helped and donated, and to Traci Dixon, who drove the entire event to success. We are so proud of you.”

“We had a ton of stuff,” Traci Dixon said. “The pantries are a little bare this time of year; we hope to do another one (food drive) over the summer.”

More like this: