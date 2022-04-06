GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has continued its commitment to being at the forefront of Use of Force and De-Escalation Training Techniques. The Village of Glen Carbon makes every effort to ensure its officers are among the most highly trained in all of Illinois.

In 2021, Sergeant Justin Click and Detective Ross Tyler attended the certified Realistic De-Escalation Instructor Course through the Force Science Institute. The Force Science Institute is regarded as the premier school of instruction for law enforcement officers pertaining to training techniques on de-escalating crises and potentially violent incidents.

Sgt. Click and Detective Tyler have developed lesson plans on de-escalation techniques which have been recognized by the Illinois Training and Standards Board as certified training for police officers. Sgt. Click and Detective Tyler provide both classroom instruction as well as scenario-based instruction to all Glen Carbon Police Officers.

On March 29 and 30, 2022, Sgt. Click and Officer Tyler were able to gain access to the former Busey Bank building located at 4200 Illinois State Route 159. Glen Carbon Officers participated in several realistic scenarios referred to as simmunitions training. Simmuntions are firearms that look and feel like actual firearms, but use paint pellets to simulate gunfire.

Role players acted out several different situations that occur in a bank setting. The scenarios portrayed by the actors were the following:

An irate customer screaming at a bank employee who pulls a knife out when officers arrive

A burglary at the bank by two subjects late at night who hide when officers arrive

A bank robbery where the suspect takes an employee hostage who engages officers

The officers were trained on how to de-escalate potentially life-threatening situations using the techniques learned through the Force Science training.

Officers also were trained on the correct level of force to use when affecting a legal arrest. The training was videotaped so officers can later review the training and use it to learn and improve tactics.

"Keeping the residents of Glen Carbon safe and secure is the mission of the Glen Carbon Police Department, and training at a high level is essential to ensure we can keep fulfilling this commitment," the police department said in a statement.

