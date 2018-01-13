GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at:

149 N. Main

The facility will be open as a Mass Care Warming Shelter for the following dates and time:

Saturday thru Monday, January 15th, 2018

24 Hours per day during this period

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at: 198 S. Main

Hours of operation:

Monday–Thursday9:00AM–8:00PM

Friday–Saturday9:00AM–5:00PM

Sunday1:00PM–5:00PM

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at 618-288-7226.If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department, Chief Todd Link said.

