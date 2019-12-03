GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department announced charges on three suspects in a felony theft case of a closed business on Junction Drive in Glen Carbon and other Wal-Mart stores in Litchfield, Highland and Taylorville.

"In the early morning hours of Nov. 21, Officer Alex Hawthorne and Sergeant Ryan Smith of the Glen Carbon Police Department made contact with a suspicious and occupied vehicle outside of a closed business on Junction Drive, near Wal-Mart," Lt. Norton Miller, Investigations Commander, said.

"During contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Officer Hawthorne discovered bags of unopened Apple products, worth more than $15,000. The investigation also resulted in indications the group had been at several Wal-Marts in the previous day, including Litchfield and Highland. Additional work by Detective Steve Deist of the Glen Carbon PD showed the unopened Apple products were stolen from the Wal-Mart in Taylorville, IL. As a result of the work of Officer Hawthorne, Sergeant Smith and Detective Deist, the following people were charged with felony Retail Theft and felony Possession of Stolen Merchandise: Cierra Little, 33, Mario Dickson, 19, and Marvin Bailey, Jr., 19, all of St. Louis.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

