GLEN CARBON - Area fire agencies always team together in a strong fashion to battle area blazes and another example occurred Saturday evening in Glen Carbon.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure last weekend in an apartment complex on West Main Street in the village.

"Upon arrival crews were met with heavy fire in one of the three units," the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District said in a release. "With the help of members from the Edwardsville Fire Department, Maryville Fire Department, Mitchell Fire Department, and Madison County Emergency Management Agency crews were able to bring the fire under control and contain the damage to the apartment of origin. Highland EMS also provided station coverage during the incident."

No injuries were reported and all crews returned to service at 12:30 Sunday morning.

