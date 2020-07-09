ST. LOUIS - Two Glen Carbon natives who are full-time, undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. They are:

  • Nick MacLaughlin, business administration
  • Braden Woolsey, computer science

Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2020 spring semester. More than 300 students appear on Fontbonne University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.

