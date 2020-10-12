BUFFALO - Glen Carbon native A.J. Epenesa recorded his first sack at the defensive end position for the Buffalo Bills in Week No. 3. The Bills now stand 4-0 on the season.

Epenesa sacked the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who scrambled to get a pass play completed.

Epenesa was a second-round pick for the Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a star at the University of Iowa before being drafted by the Bills.

Epenesa was an all-state three-sport star in football, basketball, and track at Edwardsville High School. He was a state champion in the discus in track and field and was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft by the Bills.

