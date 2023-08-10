GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus made several announcements about various things going on around the village at the Village Board meeting earlier this week, including everything from debris dumpsters to new boat parking regulations, online surveys, and an upcoming car show. The Village Board also moved forward a shared use path project, playgrounds resurfacing project, and more.

Mayor Marcus said there are now leaf & limb debris dumpsters added to the Public Works garage for residents that need additional yard waste removed from recent storms. The garage is located at 153 N. Main St. behind Village Hall, and the dumpster will remain there until further notice. Call 618-288-1200 for further information.

Survey submissions are still being accepted for the Glen Carbon Comprehensive Plan. The mayor encouraged residents to fill out the survey online on the Village of Glen Carbon website.

He also urged residents to complete water service line material surveys required by The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as soon as possible. The agency is requiring all Illinois residents to submit information about their water service line material (copper or lead). The survey takes about one minute to fill out and can also be completed online.

Effective Sept. 5, Mayor Marcus said new boat parking and storage requirements will take effect. Boats will be required to be stored and parked either on the side or rear yard of residences and must be parked on an improved concrete, asphalt, or brick surface. Residents were reportedly notified of these requirements in April.

Finally, the mayor announced that sponsors, vendors, and car registrations are still being accepted for the Kicks on 66 Car Show at Schon Park, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Marcus said the event will feature over 600 cars, live music, and family-friendly fun. To learn more or sign up as a sponsor/vendor, visit kickson66.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

In other Glen Carbon Village Board news, trustees approved a proposal from All Inclusive Rec, LLC for the Miner Park Ballfield Playground Surface Replacement at a total cost of $32,320.

Trustees also approved a resolution authorizing $60,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition for the Glen Carbon Road Shared Use Path Project.

Also approved was a title change for the formerly-known Building and Zoning Administrator, whose title is now Director of Community Development. Erika Heil currently holds the newly-named position. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the director’s responsibilities will mostly remain the same with some added emphasis on community and economic development.

The responsibilities of the Village Administrator have also changed following approval from the Board of Trustees. The Village Administrator will now be responsible for overseeing the budget, building maintenance, and general operations of the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum. Bowden said this has unofficially been the case since the beginning of this year.

Also approved was a $7,000 Entertainment Engagement Agreement with La De Da Entertainment and Events, specifically for band Dirty Muggs to perform at Glen Carbon Homecoming 2024.

A recording of the Aug. 9 Village Board meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

More like this: