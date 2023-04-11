GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees held a brief meeting on April 11 and passed several items, including the purchase of a new lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Department, the addition of a new retirement plan for village employees, and more. Mayor Bob Marcus began the meeting with a few announcements about village events.

The first Mayor’s Announcement was that the Glen Carbon Police Association is holding a meat raffle on May 19. Tickets are limited and can be purchased for $20 each at the Glen Carbon Police Department. Mayor Marcus said one winner will receive a $400 value meat bundle from Bagley Farms Meat Market.

Glen Carbon is also hosting a Tree Giveaway for village residents at the Public Works Department this Saturday, April 15. Free trees are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon, and Mayor Marcus said to call (618) 288-1200 with any questions. This Saturday is also the “Leaf and Limb” drop-off event at the Public Works Department from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Marcus added that sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available for this year’s Glen Carbon Homecoming, and forms and more information can be found here. He also said local events and articles of interest are now being accepted for the next Village Communicator, and information is due by May 10, 2023.

The Village Board approved the purchase of a new lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Department from Bi-County Small Engine Center in the amount of $14,799.00. This new mower will replace an older mower from 2016, which will be transferred to the Streets Department.

The addition of a new retirement plan option for village employee benefits packages was also approved by the board. This gives village employees an additional option to choose from and also names the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) as the administrator of the village’s 457(b) plan.

Trustees also approved an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Glen Carbon and Edwardsville Township. This agreement allows Edwardsville Township to use the Village Hall Council Chambers for their monthly business meetings, as well as the Police Department Community Room for their annual meeting in April. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden added that this marks the fifth year the township and village have partnered together.

The board also approved an annual Motorola service contract for $29,975.50. This is part of the same contract for previous years regarding police radios for the Glen Carbon Police Department and will cover January 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023.

Also approved by trustees was a resolution authorizing the write-off of “Uncollectible Accounts.” The Finance Department has identified certain accounts indebted to the village whose debts are considered uncollectible for reasons including but not limited to bankruptcy, death, and more. This resolution allows the department to write these off as uncollectible for accounting purposes.

A full recording of the April 11 meeting is available here.

