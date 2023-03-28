GLEN CARBON - A "Kicks On 66" car show this fall, open community garden spots, and more were among the announcements from Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus at the most recent Village Board meeting on March 28.

Later this fall, a “Kicks On 66” car show will be held at Schon Park. Marcus said the event will feature “over 500 high-end classic cars” as well as vendors, music, and more. The car show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, and more details will be announced as they are finalized.

There are still seven Community Garden spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis at Village Hall, Marcus said. Applications are available at this link from the village website.

Marcus also said sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also still available for the Glen Carbon Homecoming taking place on June 16 and 17. He said to visit this link on the village website for more information.

Glen Carbon was recently named a Salute To Southwestern Illinois award winner at an annual award dinner hosted by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois. Marcus said the village is just one of two communities that were recognized for their leadership, resiliency, and expansion efforts.

He also named the Business of the Month for March 2023 as Strieker Law. He added that they will be moving to a new office in Glen Carbon at Magnolia Commons Professional Office Park later this spring, with the goal of expanding and helping even more locals with family law services.

A full recording of the Village Board meeting is available on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

