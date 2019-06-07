EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney announced Friday a Glen Carbon man was sentenced to 60 years in prison in connection with first-degree murder and domestic battery. The sentencing range for first-degree murder is between 20 to sixty years in prison.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said this about today’s sentence: “This is the horrible consequences that are faced when you have someone who has an extensive background of domestic violence and you mix an anger problem with drugs and alcohol it can turn bad very quickly and you will be punished at the utmost extent for such actions. I hope that the victim’s family can now have peace knowing that justice has been served.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Steven J. McGauley, 47, was found guilty of first-degree murder and domestic battery on February 25, 2019.

Assistant State's Attorneys Kerri Davis and Morgan Hudson presented evidence securing the defendant’s guilty verdict in February. Today, Judge Richard Tognarelli sentenced McGauley to 60 years in prison which he will serve one hundred percent of this sentence. After hearing testimony from Detective Lawrence from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department regarding McGauley’s domestic battery history the defendant was also handed a maximum one-year periodic sentence for the domestic battery charge.

Gibbons expressed his admiration and appreciation to everyone involved in the successful investigation and prosecution of the case, he thanks the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for their work in getting this case solved quickly.

More like this: