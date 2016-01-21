ST. LOUIS - The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today that Jonathan Michael Malone, 53, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court in East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Malone was charged in the first count with Interference of Commerce by Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1591, in the second count with Brandishing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c), and in the third count with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g).

The armed robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. The brandishing of a firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and not less than seven years of prison, to run consecutive to any term imposed on the armed robbery charge, a $250,000 fine, and not less than five years of supervised release.

The felon in possession of a firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The Indictment alleges that on Jan. 14, 2016, Malone robbed the One Stop Shop Gas Station in Maryville, Illinois. During the robbery, Malone brandished a handgun at the owner. Furthermore, Malone possessed the handgun unlawfully after having been previously convicted of armed robbery.



An Indictment is a formal charge against a Defendant. Under the law, a Defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge and is entitled to a fair trial at which the United States must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Maryville Police Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William E. Coonan.

