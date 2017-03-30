GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has made a big K9 patrol addition thanks to Dr. Mark Eavenson of Multicare Specialists.

With the assistance of a $15,000 donation from Dr. Eavenson, the Village of Glen Carbon purchased A’to (pronounced Ah-toe), a 2-year-old German Shepherd police dog. A’to is a fully trained, dual purpose (narcotics and tracking) K9. His handler, Officer Louis Mitchelar, is currently training with A’to in the K9 academy and will return to full patrol with him in May, 2017, Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said.

Starting a patrol K9 program enables the Glen Carbon Police Department to better prevent crime, apprehend offenders, and protect its officers and citizens in the community, White said. Beyond tracking and narcotics detection, A’to and Officer Mitchelar will also engage in community relations by conducting demonstrations, providing security at special events, and assisting surrounding police agencies when they are in need of a highly trained patrol K9.

"The members of the Glen Carbon Police Department are especially grateful to Dr. Eavenson for his kind support of this police initiative and for all his support of first responders throughout the region," White said. "His generosity not only allows us to enhance our patrol capabilities with the addition of K9 A’to, but also enables us to do so in a self-sufficient manner without going to the Village’s General Fund to create and operate our K9 program."