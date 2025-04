Glen Carbon Junior Jack Raffaelle Ranks in Top 2 Percent of His College at Iowa State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - Glen Carbon junior Jack Raffaelle, enrolled in the College of Engineering, has earned a ranking among the top 2 percent of his college at Iowa State University. Article continues after sponsor message Raffaelle is an Edwardsville High School graduate. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending