SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Homecoming attracted visitors throughout Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and much beyond on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Smash Band kicked off the celebration with a high-energy rock and roll performance on Friday night. The Covered Bridge Run was a big attraction for the homecoming at 8 a.m. Saturday, then the Homecoming Parade started at 5 p.m. and proceeded from New Bethel United Methodist Church to Old Town.

The parade had a lot of participants and featured the village’s fire department and rescue trucks, along with other dignitaries. Swing City had a youth guitar band perform and that was one of the hits of the parade. The Edwardsville Middle School Band also made an appearance in the parade.

Dirty Muggs capped off the homecoming with a performance Saturday night.

A fireworks display started at 10 p.m. Saturday.

More like this: