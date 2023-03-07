GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon will be celebrating its 131st Homecoming celebration over Father’s Day weekend on Fri., June 16 and Sat., June 17, 2023. Main Street will be filled with great music, a wide variety of food and drink options, carnival rides, entertainment and more. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses that would like to promote brand awareness while also supporting a popular community event. For generations, this free-to-attend festival has entertained guests of all ages with the help of its generous sponsors. Various levels of Homecoming Sponsorships and more information about the event can be found by visiting the Village of Glen Carbon’s website at www.glencarbonil.gov and select “Village Events” under the Your Community tab.

In addition to rides, games, food and refreshments, entertainment includes the well-known rockers “The Dirty Muggs” hitting the stage at 7 pm on Friday night. The highly anticipated Glen Carbon Covered Bridge 5k and 1-mile fun run is also happening on Saturday morning. Runners can learn more and sign-up at https://finallapracing.com/. On Saturday night, a Main Street parade begins at 5 p.m. followed by live music by the popular Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians® entertaining the crowd at 7 p.m. At nightfall, a fireworks display will illuminate the sky on Saturday night, usually around 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Bob Marcus anticipates another fun-filled weekend and is working with an active Community Events Committee (CEC) that’s playing an integral role in the planning. “The events committee has met for months to secure entertainment, round-up vendors, and ensure this year’s Homecoming will be a great time for everyone in attendance,” said Marcus. “We are very fortunate to have an event in the Village that so many residents (and visitors) truly enjoy and support.”

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vison for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about Glen Carbon Homecoming or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov or follow its Facebook page.