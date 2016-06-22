SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Homecoming was once again a big success, with large attendance and as always, tons of village support.

The homecoming was a predecessor to Father’s Day on Sunday and many from not only Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, but throughout the region took part.

Colleen Lyerla, a spokesperson for the Glen Carbon Events group, said the parade, coordinated by Almeda Well, was probably the longest ever for the Glen Carbon Homecoming with its “Hometown Heroes” focus.

The two-day homecoming featured live music, food, games, carnival rides, a beer tent, fireworks and even a Saturday morning running road race.

“Almeda Well did an amazing job,” Lyerla said. “We had people from the military, police, firefighters and people active in the community in the parade. We were thrilled with all the participation.”

Volunteers again were extremely supportive to make the homecoming a success, Lyerla said.

“We always get a lot of support from the community and village,” she said. “It is hard to gauge attendance but it was huge on both nights. We didn’t have any complaints about long lines, so we think it was well organized.”

