



GLEN CARBON – For those looking for a good time with the family, the annual Glen Carbon Homecoming on Main Street returns tonight and continues through Saturday night.

The annual event is once again celebrated on Father’s Day Weekend with live music, food, games, carnival rides, a beer garden and fireworks are planned for a great celebration. Festivities begin at 5 tonight and 4 p.m. on Saturday and run until midnight both nights.

The legendary Well Hungarians will take the stage under the Covered Bridge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. Saturday entertainment will be provided by Smash Band from 7–11 p.m. The spectacular fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Colleen Lyerla, of the Glen Carbon Community Events Committee, said there is a little something for all ages at the Glen Carbon Homecoming and that it has become a fabulous event.

“There are so many food options anything want to eat tacos, pizza, hot dogs, gyros and much more,” she said. “The beer garden also has good selections as does the Jaycees’ daiquiris and margaritas. There are also great bands and a lot of rides for kids and the weather will be beautiful. We are also excited about the fireworks.”

Local restaurants and non-profit organizations will be serving up BBQ, New York-style pizza, gyros, tacos, pork steaks and fried fish. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be funnel cakes, fried Oreos, snow cones and root beer floats. The Glen Carbon Fire Department Foundation will operate a large beer garden selling beer and hard lemonade. The Edwardsville Jaycees will sell daiquiris and margaritas.

This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Heroes” and will honor the brave men and women who serve or previously served our community as soldiers, police, fire protection, and emergency personnel. The parade starts at 5 p.m. and follow Main Street.

Regular price tickets can be purchased at the Homecoming ticket books on Main Street Friday and Saturday nights. An ATM will be available for convenience.

The Covered Bridge Run (5K, 5 mile, 1 mile options) will take place on Saturday morning at 8 a.m., beginning and ending near the Covered Bridge on Main Street. The course follows the beautiful wooded and paved trails that wind through Glen Carbon. Breakfast sandwiches and beverages will be available to purchase.

Parking for Glen Carbon Homecoming is available in Citizen Park behind Fire Station #1 near the Covered Bridge. Additional parking will be available at Glen Carbon Elementary School Friday evening and after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and a shuttle will run from Village Hall into Old Town.

