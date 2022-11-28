Glen Carbon Heritage Museum Is Filled With Holiday Magic

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum halls are now decked with lighted trees and wreaths for display throughout the holiday season. The tree's lights were turned on Friday, Nov. 25. The museum will be open for special hours over the holidays so that visitors can vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.

Samantha Doolin, the coordinator for Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, said they wanted to get people in the museum for the holidays and she thought why not have businesses and clubs submit trees they could put in the museum decorated with colorful lights?

“I am happy with the response we have had,” she said. “We have had 18 trees contributed and sponsored by everyone from the Glen Carbon Police Association, to Twisted Biscuit and Heartland Animal Hospital and many more.

“I am happy how excited people are in taking part and getting kids and families back in the museum. The museum smells of the holiday spirit and it looks really nice. Thank you to everyone that has submitted a festive tree or wreath.”

Special Museum Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. throughout the month of December, beginning Friday, November 25, and November 26. The Museum will not be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Glenfestival of Trees ends on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Questions? Reach out to Samantha at 618-288-7271 for more information.

Free to attend, donations will be accepted.

Glenfestival of Trees

