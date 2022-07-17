GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau Presents Kevin Wood as Abraham Lincoln on Sat., July 30 from 5 pm-7 pm. Happening at the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, this free event is open to the public. The museum is also offering special museum hours to accommodate visitors, opening at 1 pm on Saturday and closing at 8 pm. Refreshments will also be served.

The presentation will take place at the museum located at 124 School St. in its backyard pavilion. This first-person portrayal of Abraham Lincoln is comprised of Wood in period dress while captivating audience members with a variety of stories and historical references. Highlighting his Illinois years, his presentation is entitled “From Obscurity to Greatness: Illinois and Lincoln, 1830-1861”. The heart of the presentation involves Mr. Lincoln detailing his life in Illinois, engaging the audience along the way. The program normally lasts one hour followed by a Q&A, photos, and informal interaction.

Samantha Doolin, the museum coordinator, is excited about this opportunity to host this highly sought-after program at the local level. “We had to secure Mr. Wood early and feel very lucky to be selected as one of his tour locations,” said Doolin. She went on to say, “Offering a peek into this historical timeframe as it is presented through the eyes of a much-revered president is an educational and memorable experience for visitors of all ages.”

Kevin Wood is a professional Abraham Lincoln presenter that bears an uncanny resemblance to Mr. Lincoln. As an Illinois Road Scholar, Wood makes hundreds of appearances throughout the year, also writing a blog entitled “Loath to Close…Still!” that encourages others to reflect upon and learn from President Lincoln’s life.

About Illinois Humanities

Illinois Humanities strengthens the social, political, and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement. Founded in 1974 as the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Illinois Humanities is the only statewide proponent of the public humanities in Illinois. Through public programs, education and training, and grantmaking, we connect Illinoisans who might not otherwise encounter one another.

