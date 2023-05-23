GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus gave a few updates on the village’s growth and progress over the past year, including several new businesses that have opened and developments that are slated for completion in the near future. The mayor gave these and other updates during his “State of the Village” presentation during the Glen Carbon Village Board meeting on May 23.

“Great things are happening in Glen Carbon,” Marcus said. “We’ve had significant growth and change in the village.”

Olive Garden and Plaza Tire will open in the village’s Orchard Town Center by the holidays. Lavelle Drive, the road by Chick-Fil-A, is expected to open by July 1.

Orchard Town Center will also have improved bike trail connectivity once OTC Park is completed on the southern end of the site. Preliminary design plans for the park also include a stage for live music and space for two restaurants with patio seating.

The Meridian Plaza project at the corner of Highway 157 and Meridian Drive is “under development and progressing right now,” Marcus said. The site will feature seven commercial outlets, office space, residential lots, and luxury apartment complexes. Three new buildings will be constructed on the site by the end of this year, including Heartland Dental and two retail buildings.

Marcus also shared several statistics regarding buildings and revenues. Glen Carbon issued 469 building permits last year, an increase from 409 permits the year prior. While they issued roughly half the number of new residential construction permits they did last year, Marcus said this is consistent with surrounding communities due to market conditions and inflation.

Several licenses for the following businesses were granted over the past 12 months in Glen Carbon: Chick-Fil-A

Axes Physical Therapy

Bricks & Minifigs

3 Arrows Pediatric

Signature Endodontics

NFUZE Mobile IV Therapy

Flat Branch Home Loans

New Season Wellness

Reverie Beauty Co.

Pride Gymnastics

Mahoney Law Firm

Property values are going up in the village - Glen Carbon reported an Equalized Assessed Value (EAV) of $453 million, which is the combined value of all property within the village. Marcus said this is an 8.1% increase over last year and is “a very good sign for the residents and businesses who are here.”

Despite continued development, new businesses, and rising property values, the village’s tax rate has steadily gone down since 2014 - the current rate is .6817, a 2.99% decrease from last year and the lowest it’s been in the last 10 years. By contrast, sales tax revenue increased to $4.8 million last year from $4.4 million the year prior.

A full recording of the “State of the Village” presentation, including even more Glen Carbon progress updates, can be watched on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

