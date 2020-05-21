GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District announced at its Tuesday, May 19, monthly meeting that EMS Director Eric Wilson was appointed Chief of Fire and EMS by unanimous approval of the board. Wilson will assume his position as of June 1, 2020.

A resolution at the meeting created a new chief position over both fire and emergency management services effective June 1. The previous structure had a fire chief and EMS director. Those positions were eliminated. The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Trustees approved a new set of bylaws in accordance with this governing and leadership structure.

Several other important initiatives were passed at the GCFD May 19 monthly meeting. These included resolutions concerning the District’s governance and leadership structure as well as approving new bylaws.

A resolution of the District’s governance clarified that the District is governed, operated and directed solely by the appointed Board of Trustees. While the board considers the Fire Department Corporation a valued partner and historically venerable forerunner, it has no authority to determine the direction of the District in the present day in accordance with Illinois laws and statutes concerning fire districts. The Fire Department Corporation is encouraged to continue as an auxiliary or support organization to engage in social activities, fundraising, and other philanthropic activities that support the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District and the community.

These changes stemmed from the results of a study by the McGrath Consulting Group of Wonder Lake, IL., that specializes in Fire, Public Safety and Municipal entities. The study results, reviewed at a May 4 District special meeting, recommended a number of changes in governance, organization, leadership, administration, human resources, equipment acquisition, inspections, and training.

The McGrath Consulting Group results will serve as a template for implementing improvements going forward that will improve the District’s operations and effectiveness.

