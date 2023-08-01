GLEN CARBON - On Thursday, July 13, Glen Carbon Fire Department conducted a primary and secondary search training at a home on State Route 159. Local plastic surgeon, Dr. Ryan Diederich, and Diederich Investments LLC recently purchased property on State Route 159. After taking possession, Dr. Diederich offered the houses on the property to local fire stations for training and simulations.

The primary and secondary search training began around 7 p.m. CST. Prior to the crew’s arrival, Deputy Chief Hood prepared the home for the search training. This included filling the home with smoke and hiding a human decoy made of hoses. The smoke used was safe for anyone to breathe and served as a visual obstacle in this training.

The smoke started in the back right corner of the house and made quick progress moving throughout the home. Glen Carbon firefighters arrived at the home and began developing an entry plan in the home for searching purposes. Prior to arrival, the firefighters did not know they were attending training. After developing an entry plan, firemen began assigning roles and safely entering the home to begin their search mission.

Upon entry, crews were greeted by thick smoke throughout the entire home. As firemen searched the home for the decoy, they were being timed to evaluate their effective caution. Throughout the training, other firefighters offered water and Gatorades to neighbors that were watching nearby.

“‘There are no limits to education’ is something that was instilled in me from a young age. We challenge ourselves and staff to continue to grow personally and professionally.” said Dr. Diederich. “As we continue to expand, I’m thankful that our fire department can use these structures to further their education and improve community safety. We are grateful for all the success afforded to us and excited for any opportunity to better the community.”

Other fire departments participating in the training included Maryville, Edwardsville, Collinsville and Troy. These trainings have continued to help educate and develop the future of the Madison County fire departments. These trainings will continue regularly until mid-August of this year.

