GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant.

“This has been requested to allow Chick-fil-A to open - I believe the anticipated date is the ninth of February,” Bowden said, adding that the date was “tentative.”

Article continues after sponsor message

He said the site developers are currently working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on the entrances to the restaurant.

“The developer is still working diligently to get the Plum St. entrance open, it’s right-turn-in, right-turn-out,” he said. “There will be no entrance off 159. There will be barricades placed on the extension of Lavelle [Drive] and Robinson [Lane] that will allow people to come in off 159.”

He added that four new signs with the Chick-fil-A logo will be labeled with street names and arrows pointing to their corresponding entrances.

The new signs, as part of a Temporary Traffic and Signage Plan for the Orchard Town Center Development, were unanimously approved by the Glen Carbon Village Board at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

More like this: