GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon made an announcement today that it has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, will be open as a mass care warming shelter for some of the predicted cold days ahead.

The Community Room Mass Care Warming Shelter can be used for the following dates and time:

Thursday, December 28, 2017 thru Tuesday, January 02, 2018; 24 hours per day during this period.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at: 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon, can be used.

Hours of operation:

Monday–Thursday 9:00AM–8:00PM

Friday–Saturday9:00AM–5:00PM

Sunday1:00PM–5:00PM

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at (618) 288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Police Department.

