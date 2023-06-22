GLEN CARBON - The Orchard Town Center (OTC) development in Glen Carbon will soon be getting a major retailer. Dicks Sporting Goods, a prominent sporting goods store, will be located in Outparcel 13, adjacent to the upcoming Meijer lot.

Orchard Town Center is a commercial development located on the southwest corner of Governors’ Parkway and Troy Road. Dicks Sporting Goods secures its spot among several other new businesses announced as future tenants including Olive Garden, Plaza Tire and Meijer.

As the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, the Glen Carbon store is the second in the Metro-East area. Mayor Bob Marcus is thrilled that Dicks Sporting Goods is coming to Glen Carbon, offering the community a greater range of choices in their sports and recreational shopping needs.

“The families and residents in the Glen/Ed area love team sports; from our little league teams to high school and the SIUE athletic programs, we are an active community,” said Marcus. “Beyond team sports, with so many recreational spaces, parks and trails to enjoy, it just makes sense to have a high-caliber sporting goods store in the Village.”

This leading sports retailer will occupy over 6.5 acres of the Orchard Town development property and will be accessible by bike and pedestrian trails. A “pocket park” is also anticipated to be located within the Orchard Town development near the Dicks Sporting Goods store, offering additional greenspace. At this time, there are no details regarding when the construction will begin.

Dicks Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and today is a leading retailer that serves athletes and outdoor recreational enthusiasts with more than 850 stores. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Dicks also owns and operates Golf Galaxy. You can learn more about Dicks Sporting Goods online at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. Village administration can be reached by contacting their office at (618) 288-1200. You can also learn more about The Village of Glen Carbon at www.glencarbonil.gov or follow the Village on their Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

